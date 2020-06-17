All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 436 S Oakhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
436 S Oakhurst Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

436 S Oakhurst Dr

436 South Oakhurst Drive · (310) 927-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit # 5 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting . Utilities included: water & trash. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,850/month rent. $2,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact YB Properties at 310-927-3054 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have any available units?
436 S Oakhurst Dr has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have?
Some of 436 S Oakhurst Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 S Oakhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
436 S Oakhurst Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 S Oakhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 436 S Oakhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 436 S Oakhurst Dr does offer parking.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 S Oakhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 436 S Oakhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 436 S Oakhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 S Oakhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 S Oakhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 S Oakhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 436 S Oakhurst Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity