Beverly Hills, CA
313 South REEVES Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

313 South REEVES Drive

313 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

313 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath plus Den, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light and hardwood floors. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet, and en suite bathroom with double vanity sinks. The unit features a private 981 sqft patio and two private garage parking spaces. Photos are not of the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 South REEVES Drive have any available units?
313 South REEVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 313 South REEVES Drive have?
Some of 313 South REEVES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 South REEVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 South REEVES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 South REEVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 South REEVES Drive does offer parking.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have a pool?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
