313 South REEVES Drive

Amenities
Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath plus Den, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light and hardwood floors. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet, and en suite bathroom with double vanity sinks. The unit features a private 981 sqft patio and two private garage parking spaces. Photos are not of the actual unit.