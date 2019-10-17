313 South REEVES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath plus Den, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light and hardwood floors. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet, and en suite bathroom with double vanity sinks. The unit features a private 981 sqft patio and two private garage parking spaces. Photos are not of the actual unit.