237 S Wetherly Dr

Amenities
Traditional on nice quiet street inside Beverly Hills Unified School District, close to grocery, Cedar Sinai Hospital, shopping, restaurants, theaters, LA Fitness, pharmacy, and several houses of worship. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful refinished Hardwood and tiled floors, large living room with high ceilings and fireplace, generous dining area, master bedroom plus 2 guest bedrooms, sliding glass door opens to private backyard, patio, swimming pool, detached guest house at back of the property, and gated driveway.
Traditional on nice quiet street inside Beverly Hills Unified School District, close to grocery, Cedar Sinai Hospital, shopping, restaurants, theaters, LA Fitness, pharmacy, and several houses of worship. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful refinished Hardwood and tiled floors, large living room with high ceilings and fireplace, generous dining area, master bedroom plus 2 guest bedrooms, sliding glass door opens to private backyard, patio, swimming pool, detached guest house at back of the property, and gated driveway.