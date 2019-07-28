All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
237 S Wetherly Dr
237 S Wetherly Dr

237 South Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

237 South Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Traditional on nice quiet street inside Beverly Hills Unified School District, close to grocery, Cedar Sinai Hospital, shopping, restaurants, theaters, LA Fitness, pharmacy, and several houses of worship. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful refinished Hardwood and tiled floors, large living room with high ceilings and fireplace, generous dining area, master bedroom plus 2 guest bedrooms, sliding glass door opens to private backyard, patio, swimming pool, detached guest house at back of the property, and gated driveway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have any available units?
237 S Wetherly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 237 S Wetherly Dr have?
Some of 237 S Wetherly Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 S Wetherly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
237 S Wetherly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 S Wetherly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr offers parking.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 S Wetherly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have a pool?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr has a pool.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr has accessible units.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 S Wetherly Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 S Wetherly Dr has units with air conditioning.
