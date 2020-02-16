218 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Like a Home with High ceilings and Quality details throughout this Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom plus Den Upper Duplex. Rich French Oak wood flooring throughout the entertainment areas and bedrooms. The extra Large living room with fireplace is perfect for enjoying gatherings while the dining room is a large full separate space to formally entertain. The kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances is breathtaking. Closets Galore! Washer dryer in Proper laundry room with large counter to fold. Landlord will allow pet upon approval with pet deposit of $1,000 Close proximity to Peninsula, Waldorf Astoria, Roxbury Park, Beverly Hills Shopping, World Famous Rodeo Drive, coffee shops, schools, houses of worship and Century City. No short-term lease. Tenant must carry renters insurance.