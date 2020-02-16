All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

218 South SPALDING Drive

218 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like a Home with High ceilings and Quality details throughout this Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom plus Den Upper Duplex. Rich French Oak wood flooring throughout the entertainment areas and bedrooms. The extra Large living room with fireplace is perfect for enjoying gatherings while the dining room is a large full separate space to formally entertain. The kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances is breathtaking. Closets Galore! Washer dryer in Proper laundry room with large counter to fold. Landlord will allow pet upon approval with pet deposit of $1,000 Close proximity to Peninsula, Waldorf Astoria, Roxbury Park, Beverly Hills Shopping, World Famous Rodeo Drive, coffee shops, schools, houses of worship and Century City. No short-term lease. Tenant must carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
218 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 218 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 218 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 South SPALDING Drive is pet friendly.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 South SPALDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 218 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

