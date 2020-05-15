963 E Mason Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Anaheim Platinum Triangle Contemporary style townhouse. Prime location end unit with Open Park View, NO OBSTRUCTION in front and behind the unit. 3 bed, 2.5 baths, additional flex room is a bonus for home office or personal gym. Open Floor Plan with a Large island kitchen. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets, washer/dryer, refrigerator, water softener. 9'-10' High ceiling throughout and a Private balcony, Dual walk-in-closet in the master bedroom, attached 2-car side by side garage. Dual-paned windows, tank-less water heater. Community offers gated Pool & BBQ. Easy access to freeway 5/22/55/57/91 to Los Angeles, OC and Inland. Close to Angel's Stadium, Disneyland, Honda Center, Metro Station and UCI Medical Center.