All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 963 E Mason Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
963 E Mason Ln
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

963 E Mason Ln

963 E Mason Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

963 E Mason Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Anaheim Platinum Triangle Contemporary style townhouse. Prime location end unit with Open Park View, NO OBSTRUCTION in front and behind the unit. 3 bed, 2.5 baths, additional flex room is a bonus for home office or personal gym. Open Floor Plan with a Large island kitchen. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets, washer/dryer, refrigerator, water softener. 9'-10' High ceiling throughout and a Private balcony, Dual walk-in-closet in the master bedroom, attached 2-car side by side garage. Dual-paned windows, tank-less water heater. Community offers gated Pool & BBQ. Easy access to freeway 5/22/55/57/91 to Los Angeles, OC and Inland. Close to Angel's Stadium, Disneyland, Honda Center, Metro Station and UCI Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 E Mason Ln have any available units?
963 E Mason Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 E Mason Ln have?
Some of 963 E Mason Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 E Mason Ln currently offering any rent specials?
963 E Mason Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 E Mason Ln pet-friendly?
No, 963 E Mason Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 963 E Mason Ln offer parking?
Yes, 963 E Mason Ln offers parking.
Does 963 E Mason Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 E Mason Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 E Mason Ln have a pool?
Yes, 963 E Mason Ln has a pool.
Does 963 E Mason Ln have accessible units?
No, 963 E Mason Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 963 E Mason Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 E Mason Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles