All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 950 S. Silver Star Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
950 S. Silver Star Way
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

950 S. Silver Star Way

950 South Silver Star Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

950 South Silver Star Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
950 S. Silver Star Way Available 09/13/19 4 Bedroom / 3 bath Home in Anaheim Hills - Anaheim Hills home, 2 stories with view of the canyon. Stacked stone accents the entrance, laminated wood floors, freshly painted throughout, shutters, gas stove and kitchen that opens up into the a family room with a fireplace. Owners pays HOA dues and provides gardener. Newer home built in 1993 with 2,101 square feet of living space. Two car garage has roll-up door with windows and direct access into the home. Laundry hook ups in the garage. Located near the Ronald Reagan park. Schools are Running Springs, El Rancho Charter Middle and Canyon High School.

(RLNE5090896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S. Silver Star Way have any available units?
950 S. Silver Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S. Silver Star Way have?
Some of 950 S. Silver Star Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S. Silver Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
950 S. Silver Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S. Silver Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 950 S. Silver Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 950 S. Silver Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 950 S. Silver Star Way offers parking.
Does 950 S. Silver Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 S. Silver Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S. Silver Star Way have a pool?
No, 950 S. Silver Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 950 S. Silver Star Way have accessible units?
No, 950 S. Silver Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S. Silver Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 S. Silver Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles