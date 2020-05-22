Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

950 S. Silver Star Way Available 09/13/19 4 Bedroom / 3 bath Home in Anaheim Hills - Anaheim Hills home, 2 stories with view of the canyon. Stacked stone accents the entrance, laminated wood floors, freshly painted throughout, shutters, gas stove and kitchen that opens up into the a family room with a fireplace. Owners pays HOA dues and provides gardener. Newer home built in 1993 with 2,101 square feet of living space. Two car garage has roll-up door with windows and direct access into the home. Laundry hook ups in the garage. Located near the Ronald Reagan park. Schools are Running Springs, El Rancho Charter Middle and Canyon High School.



(RLNE5090896)