909 S Lake Summit Drive

Amenities
Very quiet, serene hilltop location in prestigious Anaheim Hills. 4 Bedrooms -Master Located On Main Floor- 3 Additional Large Bedrooms On 2nd Level. New carpet and interior paint. New dishwasher and newer Stainless Steele stove and microwave. Spacious living Room with fireplace. Large storage closet under stairs. The Master bedroom is downstairs and has two separate mirrored closets.This home has two full baths plus a powder room. Large, private. wrap-around Patio area. Ample guest parking. Take a short stroll to Lake Summit Community pool and tennis courts. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Anaheim Hills reservoir and easy access to Freeway.