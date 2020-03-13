909 S Lake Summit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Very quiet, serene hilltop location in prestigious Anaheim Hills. 4 Bedrooms -Master Located On Main Floor- 3 Additional Large Bedrooms On 2nd Level. New carpet and interior paint. New dishwasher and newer Stainless Steele stove and microwave. Spacious living Room with fireplace. Large storage closet under stairs. The Master bedroom is downstairs and has two separate mirrored closets.This home has two full baths plus a powder room. Large, private. wrap-around Patio area. Ample guest parking. Take a short stroll to Lake Summit Community pool and tennis courts. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Anaheim Hills reservoir and easy access to Freeway.