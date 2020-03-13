All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 10 2020

909 S Lake Summit Drive

909 South Lake Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 South Lake Summit Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Very quiet, serene hilltop location in prestigious Anaheim Hills. 4 Bedrooms -Master Located On Main Floor- 3 Additional Large Bedrooms On 2nd Level. New carpet and interior paint. New dishwasher and newer Stainless Steele stove and microwave. Spacious living Room with fireplace. Large storage closet under stairs. The Master bedroom is downstairs and has two separate mirrored closets.This home has two full baths plus a powder room. Large, private. wrap-around Patio area. Ample guest parking. Take a short stroll to Lake Summit Community pool and tennis courts. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Anaheim Hills reservoir and easy access to Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have any available units?
909 S Lake Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have?
Some of 909 S Lake Summit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 S Lake Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 S Lake Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 S Lake Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 S Lake Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 S Lake Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 S Lake Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 909 S Lake Summit Drive has a pool.
Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 S Lake Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 S Lake Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 S Lake Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.

