Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
8253 E Birch Tree Lane
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

8253 E Birch Tree Lane

8253 East Birch Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8253 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
volleyball court
LEASE this move-in ready serene snow-capped mountain view location home for your quality Lifestyle in a highly desired cul-de-sac Summit Terrace community in Anaheim Hills.

Gorgeous single-family partially furnished one side attached home with 3 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths & 2 cars garage. Light & bright freshly painted interiors look better than the pictures. High soaring ceilings w/ lots of windows for natural light. City Lights/mountain/snow-capped view from Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closets. Beautiful Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, island w/ bar stool chairs next to the cozy family room with fireplace. Formal Living Room w/ fireplace next to the dining room area. Entertaining low maintenance private backyard with snowcap mountain view. Tile /wood/carpet flooring & Large Inside Laundry Room w/cabinets. 220 volts car charge, washer-dryer & refrigerator.

This sought-after neighborhood is a paradise for growing families w/ little kids, retirees & nature lover hikers. Walk to top-rated prestigious Anaheim Hills schools. Close to restaurants, Anaheim Hills Festival Shopping Center, Edwards 14 theaters, parks & hiking trails. Enjoy the summer concerts, soccer field, volleyball & basketball courts in the nearby Ronald Regan Park. 5 mins drive to Reservoir walking trails, Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Saddleback Horse Club, Nature Center. Pls. TEXT Listing Agent for showing appointments. ** Will not last long, so pls. download and email your Rent Application right away **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have any available units?
8253 E Birch Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have?
Some of 8253 E Birch Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8253 E Birch Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8253 E Birch Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8253 E Birch Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8253 E Birch Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8253 E Birch Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
