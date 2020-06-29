8253 E Birch Tree Lane

Amenities

LEASE this move-in ready serene snow-capped mountain view location home for your quality Lifestyle in a highly desired cul-de-sac Summit Terrace community in Anaheim Hills.



Gorgeous single-family partially furnished one side attached home with 3 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths & 2 cars garage. Light & bright freshly painted interiors look better than the pictures. High soaring ceilings w/ lots of windows for natural light. City Lights/mountain/snow-capped view from Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closets. Beautiful Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, island w/ bar stool chairs next to the cozy family room with fireplace. Formal Living Room w/ fireplace next to the dining room area. Entertaining low maintenance private backyard with snowcap mountain view. Tile /wood/carpet flooring & Large Inside Laundry Room w/cabinets. 220 volts car charge, washer-dryer & refrigerator.



This sought-after neighborhood is a paradise for growing families w/ little kids, retirees & nature lover hikers. Walk to top-rated prestigious Anaheim Hills schools. Close to restaurants, Anaheim Hills Festival Shopping Center, Edwards 14 theaters, parks & hiking trails. Enjoy the summer concerts, soccer field, volleyball & basketball courts in the nearby Ronald Regan Park. 5 mins drive to Reservoir walking trails, Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Saddleback Horse Club, Nature Center. Pls. TEXT Listing Agent for showing appointments. ** Will not last long, so pls. download and email your Rent Application right away **