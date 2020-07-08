Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 8032 Woodsboro Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
8032 Woodsboro Ave.
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8032 Woodsboro Ave.
8032 East Woodsboro Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8032 East Woodsboro Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2376; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3290.00; IMRID17627
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have any available units?
8032 Woodsboro Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have?
Some of 8032 Woodsboro Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8032 Woodsboro Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Woodsboro Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Woodsboro Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. offers parking.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have a pool?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles