Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:46 AM

8032 Woodsboro Ave.

8032 East Woodsboro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8032 East Woodsboro Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2376; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3290.00; IMRID17627

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have any available units?
8032 Woodsboro Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have?
Some of 8032 Woodsboro Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 Woodsboro Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Woodsboro Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Woodsboro Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. offers parking.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have a pool?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Woodsboro Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8032 Woodsboro Ave. has units with dishwashers.

