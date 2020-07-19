All apartments in Anaheim
7919 E Quinn

7919 East Quinn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7919 East Quinn Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LISTED BY MOLLY PETERSON REGENCY REAL ESTATE 949-275-4779 www.MOLLYPETERSON.com Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome with a loft and 2 car attached garage! Located in the gated community of Viewpoint North, this is a highly sought area of Anaheim Hills. Newly updated with new carpet and paint, quartz countertops, updated cabinets - new appliances, indoor closet for full size washer and dryer (hookups) Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. The attached garage is at the base of the property and the main floor has a balcony with living room, fire place, dining nook! Stairs up to a large loft area that is great for extra multi use space. This one is ready to go - clean as can be and ready to move right in!! Located in a very central location close to all transportation corridors as well as shopping, restaurants, schools, parks - recreation at your fingertips!! Gated and quiet! Hurry on this one!! It's all ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 E Quinn have any available units?
7919 E Quinn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 E Quinn have?
Some of 7919 E Quinn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 E Quinn currently offering any rent specials?
7919 E Quinn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 E Quinn pet-friendly?
No, 7919 E Quinn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7919 E Quinn offer parking?
Yes, 7919 E Quinn offers parking.
Does 7919 E Quinn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7919 E Quinn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 E Quinn have a pool?
No, 7919 E Quinn does not have a pool.
Does 7919 E Quinn have accessible units?
No, 7919 E Quinn does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 E Quinn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 E Quinn has units with dishwashers.
