7872 E Horizon View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Listing agent: Jon M Perez 714-865-3035. Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled condo in the highly desired gated community of Viewpointe North. Walk into this single level home with no steps that open up to the spacious living room and dining area with gorgeous wood flooring. Completely remodeled kitchen with custom built-in cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Open living room with granite surfaced fireplace, plantation shutters, and a sliding door leading to the back patio deck and grass area. Good size master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and sliding door leading to its own private patio deck. Nicely remodeled master bathroom with custom built-in cabinets, dual sinks, granite countertops, and ceramic tiled shower with glass door. An additional bedroom with carpet and close to the guest bathroom down the hallway. Full guest bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with ceramic tiled shower and flooring. Inside laundry in the hallway with cabinets above along with two extra closets for extra storage. Direct access from the unit to the garage. All in this wonderful gated community with multiple pools & spas close to parks and high rated schools.