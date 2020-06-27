All apartments in Anaheim
7872 E Horizon View Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

7872 E Horizon View Drive

7872 East Horizon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7872 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Listing agent: Jon M Perez 714-865-3035. Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled condo in the highly desired gated community of Viewpointe North. Walk into this single level home with no steps that open up to the spacious living room and dining area with gorgeous wood flooring. Completely remodeled kitchen with custom built-in cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Open living room with granite surfaced fireplace, plantation shutters, and a sliding door leading to the back patio deck and grass area. Good size master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and sliding door leading to its own private patio deck. Nicely remodeled master bathroom with custom built-in cabinets, dual sinks, granite countertops, and ceramic tiled shower with glass door. An additional bedroom with carpet and close to the guest bathroom down the hallway. Full guest bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with ceramic tiled shower and flooring. Inside laundry in the hallway with cabinets above along with two extra closets for extra storage. Direct access from the unit to the garage. All in this wonderful gated community with multiple pools & spas close to parks and high rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have any available units?
7872 E Horizon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have?
Some of 7872 E Horizon View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7872 E Horizon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7872 E Horizon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7872 E Horizon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7872 E Horizon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7872 E Horizon View Drive offers parking.
Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7872 E Horizon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7872 E Horizon View Drive has a pool.
Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7872 E Horizon View Drive has accessible units.
Does 7872 E Horizon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7872 E Horizon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

