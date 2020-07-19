7863 E Viewrim Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking panoramic views from this beautiful upper end unit. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus large loft, and a two car attached garage with long driveway. Soaring cathedral ceilings in living room with private balcony offering gorgeous views. Spacious dining room is open to living room. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator. Guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two room brightening windows. Full guest bathroom with bathtub and shower combo. Double door entry into master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Master bathroom includes dual sink vanity and walk-in closet with separate shower area. Convenient indoor laundry closet located upstairs and include3s washer and dryer. Desirable location on Viewrim Drive which is a single loaded street offering unparalleled views.