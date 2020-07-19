All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7863 E Viewrim Drive

7863 East Viewrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7863 East Viewrim Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Breathtaking panoramic views from this beautiful upper end unit. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus large loft, and a two car attached garage with long driveway. Soaring cathedral ceilings in living room with private balcony offering gorgeous views. Spacious dining room is open to living room. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator. Guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two room brightening windows. Full guest bathroom with bathtub and shower combo. Double door entry into master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Master bathroom includes dual sink vanity and walk-in closet with separate shower area. Convenient indoor laundry closet located upstairs and include3s washer and dryer. Desirable location on Viewrim Drive which is a single loaded street offering unparalleled views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have any available units?
7863 E Viewrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have?
Some of 7863 E Viewrim Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7863 E Viewrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7863 E Viewrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7863 E Viewrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7863 E Viewrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7863 E Viewrim Drive offers parking.
Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7863 E Viewrim Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have a pool?
No, 7863 E Viewrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 7863 E Viewrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7863 E Viewrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7863 E Viewrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
