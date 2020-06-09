7785 E Rainview Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL ANAHEIM HILLS VIEW HOME! One of the best locations in Anaheim Hills. Features: 4 Bedrooms plus large loft and 3 Bathrooms is absolutely pristine & waiting for you! Beautifully upgraded. The gated front court yard leads to double door entry opens to an inviting and comfortable floor plan. There's a separate formal living room and dining room is perfect for gatherings. Guest will love the private downstairs BR with BA. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, double ovens, lots of cabinets and family dining can take place right in the inviting breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with warm fireplace. On the upper level, you will find the master BR of your dreams, generously-sized with romantic fireplace. The upgraded master bathroom is well-appointed with dual sinks, separate tub, custom glass shower, generous walk-in closet and a view of the canyon and hills. Downstairs laundry room. 3 car garage. The low maintenance backyard redesigned captures spectacular views, perfect to relax in or entertain. This impeccable home ideally located near dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, FWY and good schools.