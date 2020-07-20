7738 E Portofino Avenue

Amenities

Here's your chance to live in one of Anaheim Hills most desirable complexes, Monaco! 2 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo located in private area along a greenbelt. Beautiful vinyl plank wood-look floors throughout the downstairs with carpeting upstairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen has Quartz Counters, White Cabinets and includes Dishwasher, Stove and a Microwave. Living Room has a gas fireplace, shelving for your DVR, Disc Player, etc and recessed lighting. The Master Bedroom has a spacious cedar lined Walk-In Closet with shelves, an Extra Large Soaking Tub and Shower combo. Both Bedrooms have New Windows. Desirable attached 2 Car Tandem Garage with plenty of room for two cars. Laundry Room is a separate room and located right at the entrance to garage. Monaco features an Extra Large Resort Style Pool, a Weight/Work-Out Room with newer Equipment, 3 Spas located throughout Monaco, Tennis Courts and BBQ's. An easy walk to Canyon Rim Elementary School, Canyon Rim Park and Walnut Canyon Reservoir, which is a popular walking destination. Lots of Shops, a Library, Restaurants, Savi Ranch Shopping, the 91 Freeway & 241 Toll Road all close by. Call to see today! No pets allowed.