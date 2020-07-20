All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7738 E Portofino Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7738 E Portofino Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

7738 E Portofino Avenue

7738 East Portofino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7738 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Here's your chance to live in one of Anaheim Hills most desirable complexes, Monaco! 2 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo located in private area along a greenbelt. Beautiful vinyl plank wood-look floors throughout the downstairs with carpeting upstairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen has Quartz Counters, White Cabinets and includes Dishwasher, Stove and a Microwave. Living Room has a gas fireplace, shelving for your DVR, Disc Player, etc and recessed lighting. The Master Bedroom has a spacious cedar lined Walk-In Closet with shelves, an Extra Large Soaking Tub and Shower combo. Both Bedrooms have New Windows. Desirable attached 2 Car Tandem Garage with plenty of room for two cars. Laundry Room is a separate room and located right at the entrance to garage. Monaco features an Extra Large Resort Style Pool, a Weight/Work-Out Room with newer Equipment, 3 Spas located throughout Monaco, Tennis Courts and BBQ's. An easy walk to Canyon Rim Elementary School, Canyon Rim Park and Walnut Canyon Reservoir, which is a popular walking destination. Lots of Shops, a Library, Restaurants, Savi Ranch Shopping, the 91 Freeway & 241 Toll Road all close by. Call to see today! No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7738 E Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have?
Some of 7738 E Portofino Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 E Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7738 E Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 E Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7738 E Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7738 E Portofino Avenue offers parking.
Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 E Portofino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7738 E Portofino Avenue has a pool.
Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7738 E Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 E Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7738 E Portofino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Spring Tree Apartments
2611 W Baylor Cir
Anaheim, CA 92801
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles