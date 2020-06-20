All apartments in Anaheim
757 S Melrose Street

757 South Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

757 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Welcome to Colony Park in Anaheim. Popular and very Functional plan of Harmony Community. Features 2 car attached garage through a Courtyard entrance. Enter up the stairs to a Open and Spacious Great Room w/ Kitchen. Plenty of windows for natural lights and Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Laundry inside the kitchen pantry for easy access to ALL your storage needs as well doing laundry. Main level has the MASTER BEDROOM with patio access to overlook the one of many community parks. Up-stair has 2 additional bedrooms with full bathroom inside each bedroom. Great Neighborhood with many community amenities including Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Parks. Nearby Anaheim Packing House for a short walk to dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 S Melrose Street have any available units?
757 S Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 S Melrose Street have?
Some of 757 S Melrose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 S Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
757 S Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 S Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 757 S Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 757 S Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 757 S Melrose Street offers parking.
Does 757 S Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 S Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 S Melrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 757 S Melrose Street has a pool.
Does 757 S Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 757 S Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 757 S Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 S Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
