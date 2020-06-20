757 S Melrose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Colony Park in Anaheim. Popular and very Functional plan of Harmony Community. Features 2 car attached garage through a Courtyard entrance. Enter up the stairs to a Open and Spacious Great Room w/ Kitchen. Plenty of windows for natural lights and Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Laundry inside the kitchen pantry for easy access to ALL your storage needs as well doing laundry. Main level has the MASTER BEDROOM with patio access to overlook the one of many community parks. Up-stair has 2 additional bedrooms with full bathroom inside each bedroom. Great Neighborhood with many community amenities including Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Parks. Nearby Anaheim Packing House for a short walk to dining & shopping.