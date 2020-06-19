746 S Camino Grande

Amenities
New lease in the beautiful community of Parkview Anaheim Hills!! Close to Anaheim Hills golf course!! This end unit is tucked away near a large green belt area with large trees adding to a peaceful escape! Has a open entry with high vaulted ceilings! As you enter through the living room with fire place to a formal dining room you will noticed the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring! Home comes with a downstairs bedroom and remodeled full bathroom. The two large bedrooms upstairs also have a remodeled bathroom. Master bedroom has beautiful view of trees and greenbelt area. Very peaceful backyard with greenery and trees everywhere! Comes with a two car garage with washer/dryer hookup inside garage. Association pool, clubhouse and Anaheim Hills golf course within walking distance. Close to award winning schools, shopping centers, and parks.