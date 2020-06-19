746 S Camino Grande

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

New lease in the beautiful community of Parkview Anaheim Hills!! Close to Anaheim Hills golf course!! This end unit is tucked away near a large green belt area with large trees adding to a peaceful escape! Has a open entry with high vaulted ceilings! As you enter through the living room with fire place to a formal dining room you will noticed the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring! Home comes with a downstairs bedroom and remodeled full bathroom. The two large bedrooms upstairs also have a remodeled bathroom. Master bedroom has beautiful view of trees and greenbelt area. Very peaceful backyard with greenery and trees everywhere! Comes with a two car garage with washer/dryer hookup inside garage. Association pool, clubhouse and Anaheim Hills golf course within walking distance. Close to award winning schools, shopping centers, and parks.