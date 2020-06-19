All apartments in Anaheim
746 S Camino Grande

746 Camino Grande · No Longer Available
Location

746 Camino Grande, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
New lease in the beautiful community of Parkview Anaheim Hills!! Close to Anaheim Hills golf course!! This end unit is tucked away near a large green belt area with large trees adding to a peaceful escape! Has a open entry with high vaulted ceilings! As you enter through the living room with fire place to a formal dining room you will noticed the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring! Home comes with a downstairs bedroom and remodeled full bathroom. The two large bedrooms upstairs also have a remodeled bathroom. Master bedroom has beautiful view of trees and greenbelt area. Very peaceful backyard with greenery and trees everywhere! Comes with a two car garage with washer/dryer hookup inside garage. Association pool, clubhouse and Anaheim Hills golf course within walking distance. Close to award winning schools, shopping centers, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 S Camino Grande have any available units?
746 S Camino Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 S Camino Grande have?
Some of 746 S Camino Grande's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 S Camino Grande currently offering any rent specials?
746 S Camino Grande isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 S Camino Grande pet-friendly?
No, 746 S Camino Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 746 S Camino Grande offer parking?
Yes, 746 S Camino Grande does offer parking.
Does 746 S Camino Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 S Camino Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 S Camino Grande have a pool?
Yes, 746 S Camino Grande has a pool.
Does 746 S Camino Grande have accessible units?
No, 746 S Camino Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 746 S Camino Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 S Camino Grande has units with dishwashers.
