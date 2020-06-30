710 E Valencia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

WELCOME TO THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF COLONY PARK IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF ANAHEIM. Enter into this upgraded 3 bed and 3 1/2 baths home, which offers wood flooring, dual pane windows, recess lighting and ceiling fans inside the living and bedroom. The beautifully open spaced kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop with plenty of counter space and mosaic tile backsplash. There is a separate laundry room for a side-by-side washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Master bath includes a separate bathtub and stand up shower with dual vanities, along with a nice walk-in-closet. From the main floor you have an access to your own private outdoor patio space. Included is an attached spacious 2-car garage. Tankless water heater and Water Softener are included. The amenities within the community includes 3 salt water pools w/ spas, 3 clubhouse recreation centers w/ kitchen, cabanas, fitness center, BBQ areas, fire pits, 2 playgrounds and on site security. Separate pet friendly dog park. There are events thrown throughout the year by the community and great way to meet your future fellow neighbors. Conveniently located near the Anaheim Packing House, Disneyland, Garden Walk, Restaurants, Shopping Centers and much more. Do not miss out on this beautifully upgraded home.