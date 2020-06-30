All apartments in Anaheim
710 E Valencia St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

710 E Valencia St

710 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Anaheim
The Colony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

710 East Valencia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WELCOME TO THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF COLONY PARK IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF ANAHEIM. Enter into this upgraded 3 bed and 3 1/2 baths home, which offers wood flooring, dual pane windows, recess lighting and ceiling fans inside the living and bedroom. The beautifully open spaced kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop with plenty of counter space and mosaic tile backsplash. There is a separate laundry room for a side-by-side washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Master bath includes a separate bathtub and stand up shower with dual vanities, along with a nice walk-in-closet. From the main floor you have an access to your own private outdoor patio space. Included is an attached spacious 2-car garage. Tankless water heater and Water Softener are included. The amenities within the community includes 3 salt water pools w/ spas, 3 clubhouse recreation centers w/ kitchen, cabanas, fitness center, BBQ areas, fire pits, 2 playgrounds and on site security. Separate pet friendly dog park. There are events thrown throughout the year by the community and great way to meet your future fellow neighbors. Conveniently located near the Anaheim Packing House, Disneyland, Garden Walk, Restaurants, Shopping Centers and much more. Do not miss out on this beautifully upgraded home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E Valencia St have any available units?
710 E Valencia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E Valencia St have?
Some of 710 E Valencia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E Valencia St currently offering any rent specials?
710 E Valencia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E Valencia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St is pet friendly.
Does 710 E Valencia St offer parking?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St offers parking.
Does 710 E Valencia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E Valencia St have a pool?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St has a pool.
Does 710 E Valencia St have accessible units?
No, 710 E Valencia St does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E Valencia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E Valencia St does not have units with dishwashers.

