707 S Dale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious single family home! $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! - Large three bedroom two bath single-family home located next to shopping and schools. Large brick fireplace in living/family room. Hardwood floors throughout living room and carpets bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove top, and 50's style oven add charm to this adorable cottage style home.Large windows throughout bring in plenty of natural light. RV parking and private backyard entrance.Enclosed back patio opens up to spacious backyard. Washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. no utilities included. Pets accepted upon approval.



