Anaheim, CA
707 S Dale St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:02 PM

707 S Dale St

707 South Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 South Dale Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious single family home! $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! - Large three bedroom two bath single-family home located next to shopping and schools. Large brick fireplace in living/family room. Hardwood floors throughout living room and carpets bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove top, and 50's style oven add charm to this adorable cottage style home.Large windows throughout bring in plenty of natural light. RV parking and private backyard entrance.Enclosed back patio opens up to spacious backyard. Washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. no utilities included. Pets accepted upon approval.

DRE#01197438

(RLNE2067899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S Dale St have any available units?
707 S Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 S Dale St have?
Some of 707 S Dale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 S Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
707 S Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S Dale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 S Dale St is pet friendly.
Does 707 S Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 707 S Dale St offers parking.
Does 707 S Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 S Dale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S Dale St have a pool?
No, 707 S Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 707 S Dale St have accessible units?
No, 707 S Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S Dale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 S Dale St has units with dishwashers.

