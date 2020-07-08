All apartments in Anaheim
7048 View Point Lane
7048 View Point Lane

7048 E Viewpoint Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7048 E Viewpoint Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
7048 VIEW POINT LN ANAHEIM 92807 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,766 living sq. feet with central air/heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has high vaulted ceilings which gives a very modern and open look and feel. The master bedroom is very large and has a custom tile walk in shower to die for. The backyard is nicely landscaped with covered patio and a spiral staircase leading to the viewing deck with a spectacular view overlooking the hillside. This property is located in the Lake Summit Association which offers a pool, spa and tennis courts.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $55 monthly
PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications

(RLNE5393114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 View Point Lane have any available units?
7048 View Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7048 View Point Lane have?
Some of 7048 View Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7048 View Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7048 View Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 View Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7048 View Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7048 View Point Lane offer parking?
No, 7048 View Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7048 View Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 View Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 View Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7048 View Point Lane has a pool.
Does 7048 View Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 7048 View Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 View Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 View Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

