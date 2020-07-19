All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

6595 E Paseo Diego

6595 East Paseo Diego · No Longer Available
Location

6595 East Paseo Diego, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous views from this exceptional Cul-de-Sac Attached home, Very private & Serene. Single Story with an open and bright floor plan.2 Bedrooms plus an Office room that can be use as third bedroom (public records shows 3 bedrooms) 2 Full bathrooms. Cozy living room with fireplace-gas and wood. Vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom has his/her closets and atrium. Bright kitchen with beautiful views. Sliding door to inviting outdoor covered patio overlooks greenbelt and mountain views- 2 car attached garage. Enjoy spectacular sunsets, rolling hills & panoramic views..Close to Golf Course,Blue ribbon schools, parks, shopping center, and Fwys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6595 E Paseo Diego have any available units?
6595 E Paseo Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6595 E Paseo Diego have?
Some of 6595 E Paseo Diego's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6595 E Paseo Diego currently offering any rent specials?
6595 E Paseo Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6595 E Paseo Diego pet-friendly?
No, 6595 E Paseo Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6595 E Paseo Diego offer parking?
Yes, 6595 E Paseo Diego offers parking.
Does 6595 E Paseo Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6595 E Paseo Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6595 E Paseo Diego have a pool?
No, 6595 E Paseo Diego does not have a pool.
Does 6595 E Paseo Diego have accessible units?
No, 6595 E Paseo Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 6595 E Paseo Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 6595 E Paseo Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
