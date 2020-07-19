6595 E Paseo Diego

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous views from this exceptional Cul-de-Sac Attached home, Very private & Serene. Single Story with an open and bright floor plan.2 Bedrooms plus an Office room that can be use as third bedroom (public records shows 3 bedrooms) 2 Full bathrooms. Cozy living room with fireplace-gas and wood. Vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom has his/her closets and atrium. Bright kitchen with beautiful views. Sliding door to inviting outdoor covered patio overlooks greenbelt and mountain views- 2 car attached garage. Enjoy spectacular sunsets, rolling hills & panoramic views..Close to Golf Course,Blue ribbon schools, parks, shopping center, and Fwys