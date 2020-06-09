All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

6584 E Paseo Diego

6584 East Paseo Diego · No Longer Available
Location

6584 East Paseo Diego, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded and Private - 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Galerie. E. The entire downstairs has hard flooring including marble and ceramic tile, and a fireplace In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, a pantry and a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The family room / formal dining area has lots of space for watching TV and entertaining. The informal dining room has a large slider to step outside to the back patio to enjoy even more of the view and trees. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, a bathroom and a very large master with it's own bathroom and balcony along with extra storage space in the attic. This home is in move-in condition. Close to parks, Anaheim Hills golf course and shopping. This property offers a 2-car garage, community swimming pool/spa and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6584 E Paseo Diego have any available units?
6584 E Paseo Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6584 E Paseo Diego have?
Some of 6584 E Paseo Diego's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6584 E Paseo Diego currently offering any rent specials?
6584 E Paseo Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6584 E Paseo Diego pet-friendly?
No, 6584 E Paseo Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6584 E Paseo Diego offer parking?
Yes, 6584 E Paseo Diego offers parking.
Does 6584 E Paseo Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6584 E Paseo Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6584 E Paseo Diego have a pool?
Yes, 6584 E Paseo Diego has a pool.
Does 6584 E Paseo Diego have accessible units?
No, 6584 E Paseo Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 6584 E Paseo Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 6584 E Paseo Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
