6584 E Paseo Diego

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Upgraded and Private - 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Galerie. E. The entire downstairs has hard flooring including marble and ceramic tile, and a fireplace In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, a pantry and a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The family room / formal dining area has lots of space for watching TV and entertaining. The informal dining room has a large slider to step outside to the back patio to enjoy even more of the view and trees. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, a bathroom and a very large master with it's own bathroom and balcony along with extra storage space in the attic. This home is in move-in condition. Close to parks, Anaheim Hills golf course and shopping. This property offers a 2-car garage, community swimming pool/spa and club house.