6425 E Shady Valley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

GORGEOUS home located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Surrounded by calming foliage. Breathtaking views of nature, mountains, sunsets & city lights. Downstairs is a spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lighting & natural lighting. There is tile & laminate flooring, 2 cozy fireplaces in living room & family room. Kitchen has lots of storage cabinets, w/ recessed lighting & opens to family room. There is a built-in wet bar, & it's perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there is spacious master bedroom where you can access a beautiful new wrought iron Romeo & Juliet balcony. Master bathroom is remodeled with stunning tile work, & built in vanity, mirrored closets, separate tub & shower. 5th bedroom is currently used as a BONUS ROOM. In backyard, there is ample space, with a tastefully detailed covered patio, & concrete. Includes a BBQ island, for family cookouts, where you can hang out & enjoy views. You will also get amenities of Ridge View community to enjoy club house, community pool & tennis courts. This home is within walking distance to Anaheim Hills Elementary (CA Distinguished School), Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Anaheim Hills Saddle Club, Canyon Nature Center, shopping & many restaurants. NEWER PAINT, NEWER DUAL PANE WINDOWS, NEWER DUCTS/VENTS, NEWER WINDOW BLINDS, NEWER BOSCH DISWASHER, NEWER OVEN, NEWER 5-BURNER STOVE, NEWER VENT HOOD, NEWER EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. Electronic air filter so never have to change filter. Call Mary Ann Lopez (714)944-9100