6425 E Shady Valley Lane
6425 E Shady Valley Lane

6425 East Shady Valley Lane · No Longer Available
6425 East Shady Valley Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS home located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Surrounded by calming foliage. Breathtaking views of nature, mountains, sunsets & city lights. Downstairs is a spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lighting & natural lighting. There is tile & laminate flooring, 2 cozy fireplaces in living room & family room. Kitchen has lots of storage cabinets, w/ recessed lighting & opens to family room. There is a built-in wet bar, & it's perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there is spacious master bedroom where you can access a beautiful new wrought iron Romeo & Juliet balcony. Master bathroom is remodeled with stunning tile work, & built in vanity, mirrored closets, separate tub & shower. 5th bedroom is currently used as a BONUS ROOM. In backyard, there is ample space, with a tastefully detailed covered patio, & concrete. Includes a BBQ island, for family cookouts, where you can hang out & enjoy views. You will also get amenities of Ridge View community to enjoy club house, community pool & tennis courts. This home is within walking distance to Anaheim Hills Elementary (CA Distinguished School), Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Anaheim Hills Saddle Club, Canyon Nature Center, shopping & many restaurants. NEWER PAINT, NEWER DUAL PANE WINDOWS, NEWER DUCTS/VENTS, NEWER WINDOW BLINDS, NEWER BOSCH DISWASHER, NEWER OVEN, NEWER 5-BURNER STOVE, NEWER VENT HOOD, NEWER EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. Electronic air filter so never have to change filter. Call Mary Ann Lopez (714)944-9100

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have any available units?
6425 E Shady Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have?
Some of 6425 E Shady Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 E Shady Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6425 E Shady Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 E Shady Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 E Shady Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 E Shady Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
