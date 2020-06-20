All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
621 S Adria Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

621 S Adria Street

621 South Adria Street · No Longer Available
Anaheim
West Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

621 South Adria Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Prime location in Anaheim close to schools, parks, markets, Disneyland, and more! Very upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and easy close cabinets. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Bedrooms are big enough to fit two people plus a master suite. Extra space is the perfect spot for an at home office with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Pool has new water filter and new top of the line water heater and all new equipment... a very rare find for a rental. Great condition with a large front and backyard.Fridge, washer, and dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S Adria Street have any available units?
621 S Adria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 S Adria Street have?
Some of 621 S Adria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 S Adria Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 S Adria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S Adria Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 S Adria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 621 S Adria Street offer parking?
No, 621 S Adria Street does not offer parking.
Does 621 S Adria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 S Adria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S Adria Street have a pool?
Yes, 621 S Adria Street has a pool.
Does 621 S Adria Street have accessible units?
No, 621 S Adria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S Adria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S Adria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
