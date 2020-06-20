621 S Adria Street

Amenities

Prime location in Anaheim close to schools, parks, markets, Disneyland, and more! Very upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and easy close cabinets. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Bedrooms are big enough to fit two people plus a master suite. Extra space is the perfect spot for an at home office with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Pool has new water filter and new top of the line water heater and all new equipment... a very rare find for a rental. Great condition with a large front and backyard.Fridge, washer, and dryer included