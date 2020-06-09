All apartments in Anaheim
603 Chippewa Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 Chippewa Ave.

603 North Chippewa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 North Chippewa Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
Northwest Anaheim

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Rent:$1,705 - $1,750
Deposit $700

Our community has a fitness center, three sparkling pools, spa, BBQs, playground, and clubhouse for parties and a beautiful landscape to enjoy. Convenient access to laundry and refuse facilities is within your building area. All apartments include heating and air and we will handle your gas and water bill.

Also enjoy convenient access to the 5, 57, 91, and 22 freeways where airports such as John Wayne International, Fullerton Muni, and Los Alamitos Army Air Field can be reached within 20 minutes. As one of Californias premier tourist locations, Anaheim has an array of shopping along with world-class resorts such as Disneyland Theme Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Knotts Berry Farm nearby. Enjoy a variety of activities from sports to concerts at the Anaheims Angels Stadium and Honda Center.

Pet Policy: CATS ONLY - 2 Max.
Fee: No Monthly - $200.00 One Time Deposit Per Cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

