6017 E La Paz Way

Amenities
Super clean, light and bright upgraded 3-bedroom home with an open concept floorplan and a large backyard with pool available for lease! This home was completely remodeled in 2014 - granite countertops, quality cabinets, kitchen appliances, A/C and furnace, windows, panel doors and a re-plastered pool to name a few of the upgrades. Pool and yard maintenance are included in monthly rent and refrigerator and washer/dryer can stay, if needed. Pets OK, must submit photos. Showings by appointment only and available for occupancy right away. Few leases show this level of pride of ownership - Welcome Home!