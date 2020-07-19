All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6017 E La Paz Way

6017 East La Paz Way · No Longer Available
Location

6017 East La Paz Way, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super clean, light and bright upgraded 3-bedroom home with an open concept floorplan and a large backyard with pool available for lease! This home was completely remodeled in 2014 - granite countertops, quality cabinets, kitchen appliances, A/C and furnace, windows, panel doors and a re-plastered pool to name a few of the upgrades. Pool and yard maintenance are included in monthly rent and refrigerator and washer/dryer can stay, if needed. Pets OK, must submit photos. Showings by appointment only and available for occupancy right away. Few leases show this level of pride of ownership - Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 E La Paz Way have any available units?
6017 E La Paz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 E La Paz Way have?
Some of 6017 E La Paz Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 E La Paz Way currently offering any rent specials?
6017 E La Paz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 E La Paz Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 E La Paz Way is pet friendly.
Does 6017 E La Paz Way offer parking?
Yes, 6017 E La Paz Way offers parking.
Does 6017 E La Paz Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6017 E La Paz Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 E La Paz Way have a pool?
Yes, 6017 E La Paz Way has a pool.
Does 6017 E La Paz Way have accessible units?
No, 6017 E La Paz Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 E La Paz Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6017 E La Paz Way has units with dishwashers.
