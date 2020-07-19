6017 E La Paz Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super clean, light and bright upgraded 3-bedroom home with an open concept floorplan and a large backyard with pool available for lease! This home was completely remodeled in 2014 - granite countertops, quality cabinets, kitchen appliances, A/C and furnace, windows, panel doors and a re-plastered pool to name a few of the upgrades. Pool and yard maintenance are included in monthly rent and refrigerator and washer/dryer can stay, if needed. Pets OK, must submit photos. Showings by appointment only and available for occupancy right away. Few leases show this level of pride of ownership - Welcome Home!