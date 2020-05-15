All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

6000 E. Silverspur Trail

6000 East Silverspur Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6000 East Silverspur Trail, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4Br 2.5Ba Anaheim Hills 2 story Home - Spacious 2700 Sqft. Corner lot 4Br 2.5Ba house with fresh two tone paint, and brand new flooring throughout downstairs. Central A/C, living/dining room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with brand new granite counters, new gas cook top,new dishwasher, new stainless steel sink, and breakfast nook. Large family room with fireplace, wet bar, and direct access to back yard with covered patio great for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, fire place, 2 closets(1-walk-in), dual vanities, and refinished private bathtub.Large 3 car attached garage with direct access and separate area with laundry hook ups.
A pet will be considered with additional security deposit.
Gardener included with rent, tenant pays all other utilities.

(RLNE1871346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have any available units?
6000 E. Silverspur Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have?
Some of 6000 E. Silverspur Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 E. Silverspur Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6000 E. Silverspur Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 E. Silverspur Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail offers parking.
Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have a pool?
No, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have accessible units?
No, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 E. Silverspur Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 E. Silverspur Trail has units with dishwashers.
