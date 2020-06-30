All apartments in Anaheim
5910 E. CAMINO CORRER

5910 East Camino Correr · No Longer Available
Location

5910 East Camino Correr, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bath home in great Anaheim Hills Neighborhood. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home, upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Upgraded bathrooms, f/p, hardwood floors, a/c unit, washer/dryer hook-ups in the large 2 car attached garage with customized storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped w/vegetable garden and fruit trees. Gardening service included. Located in Anaheim Hills School District. Close to shopping and freeways.

Cross Streets: Imperial Hwy. / E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.

Pets will be considered with a larger security deposit. Breed and weight restrictions may apply. No Smoking. 1 year lease agreement.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Burr White Realty will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change.

(RLNE5419937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

