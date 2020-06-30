5910 E. CAMINO CORRER

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bath home in great Anaheim Hills Neighborhood. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home, upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Upgraded bathrooms, f/p, hardwood floors, a/c unit, washer/dryer hook-ups in the large 2 car attached garage with customized storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped w/vegetable garden and fruit trees. Gardening service included. Located in Anaheim Hills School District. Close to shopping and freeways.



Cross Streets: Imperial Hwy. / E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.



Pets will be considered with a larger security deposit. Breed and weight restrictions may apply. No Smoking. 1 year lease agreement.



(RLNE5419937)