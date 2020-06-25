All apartments in Anaheim
5616 Vista Del Valle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

5616 Vista Del Valle

5616 East Vista Del Valle · No Longer Available
Location

5616 East Vista Del Valle, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
$500 off the first months rent! Three Bedroom Town Home in a Peaceful Community in Anaheim Hills! - $500 off the first months rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home features spacious rooms, a private backyard, a large kitchen and a 2 car attached garage! This unit is spread over 1640 sq. ft. and has a fenced courtyard with a patio cover. The living room overlooks the backyard and includes a gas fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! Moving into the kitchen, you'll find a gas stove, dishwasher, large windows, and plenty of counter and cabinet space! There is a half bathroom conveniently located downstairs! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms all with large closets and built in storage organizers. The master bathroom includes a separate closed off space for the shower and a walk in closet! Include laundry hookups in the garage. The association has a pool, spa, and a clubhouse! Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaper included.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE4958431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Vista Del Valle have any available units?
5616 Vista Del Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Vista Del Valle have?
Some of 5616 Vista Del Valle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Vista Del Valle currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Vista Del Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Vista Del Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Vista Del Valle is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Vista Del Valle offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Vista Del Valle offers parking.
Does 5616 Vista Del Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Vista Del Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Vista Del Valle have a pool?
Yes, 5616 Vista Del Valle has a pool.
Does 5616 Vista Del Valle have accessible units?
No, 5616 Vista Del Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Vista Del Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Vista Del Valle has units with dishwashers.
