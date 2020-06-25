5616 Vista Del Valle

Amenities

$500 off the first months rent! Three Bedroom Town Home in a Peaceful Community in Anaheim Hills! - $500 off the first months rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home features spacious rooms, a private backyard, a large kitchen and a 2 car attached garage! This unit is spread over 1640 sq. ft. and has a fenced courtyard with a patio cover. The living room overlooks the backyard and includes a gas fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! Moving into the kitchen, you'll find a gas stove, dishwasher, large windows, and plenty of counter and cabinet space! There is a half bathroom conveniently located downstairs! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms all with large closets and built in storage organizers. The master bathroom includes a separate closed off space for the shower and a walk in closet! Include laundry hookups in the garage. The association has a pool, spa, and a clubhouse! Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaper included.



DRE# 01197438



(RLNE4958431)