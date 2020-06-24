551 S Eveningsong Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic views are the focal point of this beautiful Anaheim Hills home. This immaculate home is located in a quiet & peaceful setting in a pristine neighborhood. The entry foyer is adjacent to the formal living room and dining room which has a beautiful view of city lights and snow capped mountains this winter. The kitchen features granite counters, ceramic tile floors, white appliances, stainless steel sink with reverse osmosis system. Recessed lighting, a center island, breakfast nook and spectacular views finished off the gourmet kitchen! The family room opens into the kitchen and also has a fabulous view thru the new sliding glass door. A 1/2 bath and inside laundry finish off the lower level. Upstairs in the master your breath will be taken away with the sweeping view from the room or the balcony! The master bath has dual sinks, 2 walk in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub all with views!