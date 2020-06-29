530 South Mint Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom remodeled 2 story unit with attached direct access 2 car garage. This beautiful home is situated in a luxurious private community. The kitchen has been remodeled with an open concept and quartz counters, and state of the art appliances and subway tile back-splash. New luxury vinyl floors, modern design fireplace, recessed lighting throughout. Modern wood and metal banister and carpeted stairs lead to two master suites with completely updated bathrooms and a spacious walk in closet. The 3rd bedroom is located downstairs with its own full bathroom. This end unit has a large private patio, its own driveway and a finished 2 car garage, connected by an efficient laundry room. Pets are welcome!

