Anaheim, CA
530 South Mint Lane - 1
530 South Mint Lane - 1

530 S Mint Ln · No Longer Available
Location

530 S Mint Ln, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom remodeled 2 story unit with attached direct access 2 car garage. This beautiful home is situated in a luxurious private community. The kitchen has been remodeled with an open concept and quartz counters, and state of the art appliances and subway tile back-splash. New luxury vinyl floors, modern design fireplace, recessed lighting throughout. Modern wood and metal banister and carpeted stairs lead to two master suites with completely updated bathrooms and a spacious walk in closet. The 3rd bedroom is located downstairs with its own full bathroom. This end unit has a large private patio, its own driveway and a finished 2 car garage, connected by an efficient laundry room. Pets are welcome!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have any available units?
530 South Mint Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have?
Some of 530 South Mint Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 South Mint Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
530 South Mint Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 South Mint Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 South Mint Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 South Mint Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

