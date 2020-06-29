All apartments in Anaheim
430 South Loara Street

430 South Loara Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 South Loara Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute single story 3 bed/2 bath home in desirable Anaheim neighborhood. This home has high ceilings in the living room, making it airy and bright, a fireplace in the living room, new kitchen countertops, new flooring in the hallway and bedrooms, and a big fenced backyard-(as-is). Close by to shopping, restaurants and has easy freeway access. Also, close by to Willow Park, Disneyland and much more!!
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1107375
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 South Loara Street have any available units?
430 South Loara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 430 South Loara Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 South Loara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 South Loara Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 South Loara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 430 South Loara Street offer parking?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not offer parking.
Does 430 South Loara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 South Loara Street have a pool?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 South Loara Street have accessible units?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 South Loara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 South Loara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 South Loara Street does not have units with air conditioning.

