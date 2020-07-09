415 N Olive Street

Amenities

Introducing 415 S Olive Street, part of Anaheim's historic colony of homes. The charming single-family Folk Victorian home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a private detached 2-car garage. The property welcomes you with a white picket fenced front yard and a covered patio where you can sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Enter through the front door and into the spacious Living and Dining Room. Two spacious bedrooms are off the main living area sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom. The large updated kitchen offers plenty of prep space and ample light through the sliding glass door. In the back of the home is another spacious bedroom with an en-suite bath and secondary room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Finally, enjoy an extended driveway with gated security and hardscaped backyard. Short distance to Disneyland, 5 freeway, Anaheim Packing District, Shopping, and Restaurants. Call/Text Kelly Sletten for questions or showings.