Anaheim, CA
415 N Olive Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

415 N Olive Street

415 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Olive Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Introducing 415 S Olive Street, part of Anaheim's historic colony of homes. The charming single-family Folk Victorian home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a private detached 2-car garage. The property welcomes you with a white picket fenced front yard and a covered patio where you can sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Enter through the front door and into the spacious Living and Dining Room. Two spacious bedrooms are off the main living area sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom. The large updated kitchen offers plenty of prep space and ample light through the sliding glass door. In the back of the home is another spacious bedroom with an en-suite bath and secondary room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Finally, enjoy an extended driveway with gated security and hardscaped backyard. Short distance to Disneyland, 5 freeway, Anaheim Packing District, Shopping, and Restaurants. Call/Text Kelly Sletten for questions or showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Olive Street have any available units?
415 N Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 415 N Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 N Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 415 N Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 N Olive Street offers parking.
Does 415 N Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Olive Street have a pool?
No, 415 N Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 415 N Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 N Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 N Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.

