3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road

Beautifully Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with extra large laundry/bonus room off of the connected 2 car garage. Terrific opportunity to rent this beautiful and ready to go 2 bedrooms plus bonus/laundry area room town home with direct-access 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups in unit. No other units above or below...There is direct access from the 2 car garage to the bonus room (and laundry room) the staircase takes you to the 2nd floor living room with all newer upgrades throughout including, distressed laminate wood floors, recessed lights, modern ceiling fans, flat ceilings, new espresso colored kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful granite counter tops..There is an open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen and a half a bath on this level. Upstairs are the 2 large bedrooms and a full bath with access from both bedrooms and Bathrooms are newly redone with modern design tiles and granite counter tops as well.. This town home is beautiful, clean, light and bright throughout and has great views of the association pool. Don't miss out on this turn-key spacious home !!