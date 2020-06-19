All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road

3999 Santa Ana Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3999 Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with extra large laundry/bonus room off of the connected 2 car garage. Terrific opportunity to rent this beautiful and ready to go 2 bedrooms plus bonus/laundry area room town home with direct-access 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups in unit. No other units above or below...There is direct access from the 2 car garage to the bonus room (and laundry room) the staircase takes you to the 2nd floor living room with all newer upgrades throughout including, distressed laminate wood floors, recessed lights, modern ceiling fans, flat ceilings, new espresso colored kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful granite counter tops..There is an open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen and a half a bath on this level. Upstairs are the 2 large bedrooms and a full bath with access from both bedrooms and Bathrooms are newly redone with modern design tiles and granite counter tops as well.. This town home is beautiful, clean, light and bright throughout and has great views of the association pool. Don't miss out on this turn-key spacious home !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have any available units?
3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have?
Some of 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3999 E Santa Ana Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles