371 N. Via Marco

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

2 Story 3Bd 1.5Ba End Unit Townhome in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=b2cUusp1uDy



You must see this wonderful end unit townhouse in the highly sought after community of Villa Frontera. Located on a quiet little cul de sac, this home features a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a very spacious dining room, kitchen with lots of storage and a covered patio. All three of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the HUGE master bedroom and each have mirrored closet doors. The direct access 2 car garage has a washer and dryer for your use and lots of cabinets for storage as well. Association amenities include: community swimming pool, a kids pool, and a clubhouse and tranquil walk ways. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!



Sorry NO PETS.



