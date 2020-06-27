All apartments in Anaheim
371 N. Via Marco

371 North via Marco · No Longer Available
Location

371 North via Marco, Anaheim, CA 92806
The Canyon

Amenities

2 Story 3Bd 1.5Ba End Unit Townhome in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=b2cUusp1uDy

You must see this wonderful end unit townhouse in the highly sought after community of Villa Frontera. Located on a quiet little cul de sac, this home features a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a very spacious dining room, kitchen with lots of storage and a covered patio. All three of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the HUGE master bedroom and each have mirrored closet doors. The direct access 2 car garage has a washer and dryer for your use and lots of cabinets for storage as well. Association amenities include: community swimming pool, a kids pool, and a clubhouse and tranquil walk ways. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!

Sorry NO PETS.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For showings please register on our website or contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 N. Via Marco have any available units?
371 N. Via Marco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 N. Via Marco have?
Some of 371 N. Via Marco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 N. Via Marco currently offering any rent specials?
371 N. Via Marco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 N. Via Marco pet-friendly?
No, 371 N. Via Marco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 371 N. Via Marco offer parking?
Yes, 371 N. Via Marco offers parking.
Does 371 N. Via Marco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 N. Via Marco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 N. Via Marco have a pool?
Yes, 371 N. Via Marco has a pool.
Does 371 N. Via Marco have accessible units?
No, 371 N. Via Marco does not have accessible units.
Does 371 N. Via Marco have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 N. Via Marco does not have units with dishwashers.
