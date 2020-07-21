All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 3543 W Greentree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3543 W Greentree Circle
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

3543 W Greentree Circle

3543 Greentree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3543 Greentree Circle, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Welcome to the beautiful community of Evergreen Country Villas. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is an upper unit so that give a lot of natural light and high ceilings. Walk into the family room and notice the space opens to the dining area and kitchen. There is a large sliding door that will give a lot of natural light and exits to the balcony with a storage closet. The two bedrooms are large with large closets.This unit has INSIDE LAUNDRY hook-ups and Air Conditioning. The unit comes with a 1 car garage large enough to park a car and also includes one carport space. There is also a lot of guest parking. The community features 2 swimming pools and a dog area. Trash, water, and cable are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 W Greentree Circle have any available units?
3543 W Greentree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 W Greentree Circle have?
Some of 3543 W Greentree Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 W Greentree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3543 W Greentree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 W Greentree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3543 W Greentree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3543 W Greentree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3543 W Greentree Circle offers parking.
Does 3543 W Greentree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 W Greentree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 W Greentree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3543 W Greentree Circle has a pool.
Does 3543 W Greentree Circle have accessible units?
No, 3543 W Greentree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 W Greentree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 W Greentree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles