3543 W Greentree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Welcome to the beautiful community of Evergreen Country Villas. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is an upper unit so that give a lot of natural light and high ceilings. Walk into the family room and notice the space opens to the dining area and kitchen. There is a large sliding door that will give a lot of natural light and exits to the balcony with a storage closet. The two bedrooms are large with large closets.This unit has INSIDE LAUNDRY hook-ups and Air Conditioning. The unit comes with a 1 car garage large enough to park a car and also includes one carport space. There is also a lot of guest parking. The community features 2 swimming pools and a dog area. Trash, water, and cable are included.