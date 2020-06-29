All apartments in Anaheim
3431 West Brady Avenue
3431 West Brady Avenue

3431 West Brady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 West Brady Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This lovely upgraded single family home has 5 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 bathrooms, 2341 square feet of living area, a circular driveway, an electronic remote controlled gate which leads to the backyard and an oversized 2 detached garage. Features include extensive travertine flooring, new interior paint, upgraded kitchen, central heat and air conditioning, french doors, large laundry room, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and jacuzzi bathtub. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Owner pays for gas bill and for gardener. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

