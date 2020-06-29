3431 West Brady Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This lovely upgraded single family home has 5 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 bathrooms, 2341 square feet of living area, a circular driveway, an electronic remote controlled gate which leads to the backyard and an oversized 2 detached garage. Features include extensive travertine flooring, new interior paint, upgraded kitchen, central heat and air conditioning, french doors, large laundry room, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and jacuzzi bathtub. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Owner pays for gas bill and for gardener. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.