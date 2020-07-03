3168 W. Bridgeport

Amenities
3 Bedroom Anaheim House w/ Tons of Upgrades For Rent! - This place is filled with amenities that you must see to believe. Located very near to schools, parks, Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland. Great house for entertaining.
Features:
-3 Bedrooms (all have ceiling fans)
-2 Bathrooms (one walk in tub) jacuzzi function on other tub not functioning
-1646 Sq. Ft. of living space
-Remodeled kitchen w/ island w/ built in stove top, like new refrigerator, wall oven, built in water filtration system, canned lighting.
-Central AC/Heat
-Dual Pane windows
-Scraped ceilings
-Large living room w/ fireplace
-Very large family room with vaulted ceilings and track lighting
-Two sliding doors to backyard
-Lovely rock hardscape in front and back
-Large covered patio in backyard
-Multiple fruit trees in backyard
-Large storage shed in backyard
-Automatic sprinkler system
-Finished garage w/ automatic door opener and washer/dryer hookups
-Solar electric system
* One small dog okay
