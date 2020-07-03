3168 W. Bridgeport

Amenities

3 Bedroom Anaheim House w/ Tons of Upgrades For Rent! - This place is filled with amenities that you must see to believe. Located very near to schools, parks, Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland. Great house for entertaining.



Features:



-3 Bedrooms (all have ceiling fans)

-2 Bathrooms (one walk in tub) jacuzzi function on other tub not functioning

-1646 Sq. Ft. of living space

-Remodeled kitchen w/ island w/ built in stove top, like new refrigerator, wall oven, built in water filtration system, canned lighting.

-Central AC/Heat

-Dual Pane windows

-Scraped ceilings

-Large living room w/ fireplace

-Very large family room with vaulted ceilings and track lighting

-Two sliding doors to backyard

-Lovely rock hardscape in front and back

-Large covered patio in backyard

-Multiple fruit trees in backyard

-Large storage shed in backyard

-Automatic sprinkler system

-Finished garage w/ automatic door opener and washer/dryer hookups

-Solar electric system

* One small dog okay



To schedule a viewing of this property please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

Watkins Property Management

714-614-1759



(RLNE3721041)