Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3168 W. Bridgeport
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3168 W. Bridgeport

3168 Bridgeport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3168 Bridgeport Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Anaheim House w/ Tons of Upgrades For Rent! - This place is filled with amenities that you must see to believe. Located very near to schools, parks, Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland. Great house for entertaining.

Features:

-3 Bedrooms (all have ceiling fans)
-2 Bathrooms (one walk in tub) jacuzzi function on other tub not functioning
-1646 Sq. Ft. of living space
-Remodeled kitchen w/ island w/ built in stove top, like new refrigerator, wall oven, built in water filtration system, canned lighting.
-Central AC/Heat
-Dual Pane windows
-Scraped ceilings
-Large living room w/ fireplace
-Very large family room with vaulted ceilings and track lighting
-Two sliding doors to backyard
-Lovely rock hardscape in front and back
-Large covered patio in backyard
-Multiple fruit trees in backyard
-Large storage shed in backyard
-Automatic sprinkler system
-Finished garage w/ automatic door opener and washer/dryer hookups
-Solar electric system
* One small dog okay

To schedule a viewing of this property please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759

(RLNE3721041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 W. Bridgeport have any available units?
3168 W. Bridgeport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3168 W. Bridgeport have?
Some of 3168 W. Bridgeport's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 W. Bridgeport currently offering any rent specials?
3168 W. Bridgeport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 W. Bridgeport pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 W. Bridgeport is pet friendly.
Does 3168 W. Bridgeport offer parking?
Yes, 3168 W. Bridgeport offers parking.
Does 3168 W. Bridgeport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 W. Bridgeport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 W. Bridgeport have a pool?
No, 3168 W. Bridgeport does not have a pool.
Does 3168 W. Bridgeport have accessible units?
No, 3168 W. Bridgeport does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 W. Bridgeport have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 W. Bridgeport does not have units with dishwashers.

