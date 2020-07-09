All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:52 PM

314 S. Vine St

314 South Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 South Vine Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3Bd 2Ba Home in Downtown Anaheim - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZNz37dixybH

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour:

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. The home has a great floor plan with a spacious living room, brand new flooring and paint. Features include: inside laundry room and detached 2 card garage. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry, NO PETS.

Contact Nick for showings- Showings2@rpmcoast.com or call/text 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com or Showings2@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S. Vine St have any available units?
314 S. Vine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 314 S. Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
314 S. Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S. Vine St pet-friendly?
No, 314 S. Vine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 314 S. Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 314 S. Vine St offers parking.
Does 314 S. Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S. Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S. Vine St have a pool?
No, 314 S. Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 314 S. Vine St have accessible units?
No, 314 S. Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S. Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 S. Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 S. Vine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 S. Vine St does not have units with air conditioning.

