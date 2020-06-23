307 N Janss St

Amenities

Spanish style house in the Historic Anaheim Colony District

Single Family home with 1 car Detached Garage

Backyard features a Pool and Enclosed Bungalow for entertaining

Outdoor restroom for convenience

Beautiful wood flooring throughout

Large Living area with Fireplace and built in bookcases

Dining area with separate breakfast nook

Kitchen has lots of storage

Utility room with washer / dryer hookups inside garage

Master Bedroom and bathroom

Spacious bedrooms

Upgraded bathrooms

Central Heat and A/C

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer available for sale

Gardening and Pool Service included



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please submit for pets - Small pets only



Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



