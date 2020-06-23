All apartments in Anaheim
307 N Janss St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

307 N Janss St

307 North Janss Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Janss Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House with POOL in Anaheim Colony District - Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House with POOL in Anaheim Colony District

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY JANUARY 20th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00PM to 2:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Spanish style house in the Historic Anaheim Colony District
Single Family home with 1 car Detached Garage
Backyard features a Pool and Enclosed Bungalow for entertaining
Outdoor restroom for convenience
Beautiful wood flooring throughout
Large Living area with Fireplace and built in bookcases
Dining area with separate breakfast nook
Kitchen has lots of storage
Utility room with washer / dryer hookups inside garage
Master Bedroom and bathroom
Spacious bedrooms
Upgraded bathrooms
Central Heat and A/C
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer available for sale
Gardening and Pool Service included

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets - Small pets only

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4502617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

