Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

2779 E Vermont Avenue

2779 East Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2779 East Vermont Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Please read before inquiring) THIS IS 2 HOMES ON 1 LOT AND MUST BE RENTED TOGETHER. Main house is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home has been extensively upgraded from top to bottom. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, ceramic flooring, light cabinets and is open to your huge dining area. Living room is spacious and lined in white porcelain flooring, and fireplace. Master suite offers 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, bamboo flooring and is expanded. Master bath has separate shower with glass enclosure, Jacuzzi style tub, dual over mount glass sinks, white cabinets and large linen storage and skylight for natural light. Second bedroom features bamboo flooring and walk in closet. Bathroom has tub/shower combo with glass doors, granite counters, white custom cabinets and glass over mount sink and a skylight for fresh air. 3rd bedroom/office is lined in Bamboo flooring but does not have a closet and there is a 2-car garage. Both Homes offer dual pane windows, A/C and all new custom paint. Second house is a freestanding 1 bedroom 1 bath with living room and kitchenette all lined in wood style flooring, new paint and bath has stand up shower. Backyard offers dining table, covered patio area, enclosed sun style room and mature fruit trees. Yard is extremely low maintenance. Home is located close to hiking and biking trails. NO PETS, no smoking/vaping. NO SUBLETTING OR VRBO ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have any available units?
2779 E Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 2779 E Vermont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 E Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2779 E Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 E Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2779 E Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2779 E Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2779 E Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2779 E Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2779 E Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 E Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 E Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

