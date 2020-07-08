2779 E Vermont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

(Please read before inquiring) THIS IS 2 HOMES ON 1 LOT AND MUST BE RENTED TOGETHER. Main house is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home has been extensively upgraded from top to bottom. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, ceramic flooring, light cabinets and is open to your huge dining area. Living room is spacious and lined in white porcelain flooring, and fireplace. Master suite offers 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, bamboo flooring and is expanded. Master bath has separate shower with glass enclosure, Jacuzzi style tub, dual over mount glass sinks, white cabinets and large linen storage and skylight for natural light. Second bedroom features bamboo flooring and walk in closet. Bathroom has tub/shower combo with glass doors, granite counters, white custom cabinets and glass over mount sink and a skylight for fresh air. 3rd bedroom/office is lined in Bamboo flooring but does not have a closet and there is a 2-car garage. Both Homes offer dual pane windows, A/C and all new custom paint. Second house is a freestanding 1 bedroom 1 bath with living room and kitchenette all lined in wood style flooring, new paint and bath has stand up shower. Backyard offers dining table, covered patio area, enclosed sun style room and mature fruit trees. Yard is extremely low maintenance. Home is located close to hiking and biking trails. NO PETS, no smoking/vaping. NO SUBLETTING OR VRBO ALLOWED.