2622 W MADISON Circle

Amenities

Incomparable Delight of Modern Day Design! Live it up in this modern, architecturally-designed and upgraded home. Structured, utilitarian indoors combined with a stunning facade and pleasurable amenities make this home the perfect place for today's contemporary family. Amenities/upgrades: bamboo hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom paint, crown molding, upgraded ceramic tile countertop with full ceramic tile backsplash in kitchen. Living room features a romantic fireplace. Dining area opens up to a balcony for marvelous outdoor space. Gleaming kitchen features ceramic tile countertop, full ceramic tile backsplash, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances: 4-burner gas range, one-year old microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom features plantation shutters, bamboo hardwood floors, ceiling fan/light fixture. Master bath features a spacious walk-in closet, double sinks, ceramic tile countertop with glass tile backsplash, maple cabinets, and soaking tub with ceramic tile surrounds. Secondary bedroom features bamboo hardwood floors, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors. Secondary bathroom features ceramic tile countertop, maple cabinets, and tub with ceramic tile surrounds and decorative border. Private end unit with 2-car attached garage.