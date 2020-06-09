All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2622 W MADISON Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2622 W MADISON Circle
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

2622 W MADISON Circle

2622 W Madison Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2622 W Madison Cir, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incomparable Delight of Modern Day Design! Live it up in this modern, architecturally-designed and upgraded home. Structured, utilitarian indoors combined with a stunning facade and pleasurable amenities make this home the perfect place for today's contemporary family. Amenities/upgrades: bamboo hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom paint, crown molding, upgraded ceramic tile countertop with full ceramic tile backsplash in kitchen. Living room features a romantic fireplace. Dining area opens up to a balcony for marvelous outdoor space. Gleaming kitchen features ceramic tile countertop, full ceramic tile backsplash, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances: 4-burner gas range, one-year old microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom features plantation shutters, bamboo hardwood floors, ceiling fan/light fixture. Master bath features a spacious walk-in closet, double sinks, ceramic tile countertop with glass tile backsplash, maple cabinets, and soaking tub with ceramic tile surrounds. Secondary bedroom features bamboo hardwood floors, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors. Secondary bathroom features ceramic tile countertop, maple cabinets, and tub with ceramic tile surrounds and decorative border. Private end unit with 2-car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 W MADISON Circle have any available units?
2622 W MADISON Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 W MADISON Circle have?
Some of 2622 W MADISON Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 W MADISON Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2622 W MADISON Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 W MADISON Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2622 W MADISON Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2622 W MADISON Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2622 W MADISON Circle offers parking.
Does 2622 W MADISON Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 W MADISON Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 W MADISON Circle have a pool?
No, 2622 W MADISON Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2622 W MADISON Circle have accessible units?
No, 2622 W MADISON Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 W MADISON Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 W MADISON Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles