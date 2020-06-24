All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

242 S Date St E

242 South Date Street East · No Longer Available
Location

242 South Date Street East, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!! Single Level, 3 Bed Home in Anaheim! - Charming single story home in Anaheim! 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with the living room flowing perfectly into the dining room and kitchen. Light, bright and airy! Kitchen with upgraded white cabinets and stainless steel stove and microwave. Stunning real wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and central a/c throughout. Designer tile in the kitchen and dining room. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Manicured backyard with fruit trees and covered patio. Laundry located in garage with washer/dryer.

Submit on pets.

Please apply: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

(RLNE4708303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 S Date St E have any available units?
242 S Date St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 S Date St E have?
Some of 242 S Date St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 S Date St E currently offering any rent specials?
242 S Date St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 S Date St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 S Date St E is pet friendly.
Does 242 S Date St E offer parking?
Yes, 242 S Date St E offers parking.
Does 242 S Date St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 S Date St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 S Date St E have a pool?
No, 242 S Date St E does not have a pool.
Does 242 S Date St E have accessible units?
No, 242 S Date St E does not have accessible units.
Does 242 S Date St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 S Date St E does not have units with dishwashers.
