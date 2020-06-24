242 S Date St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!! Single Level, 3 Bed Home in Anaheim! - Charming single story home in Anaheim! 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with the living room flowing perfectly into the dining room and kitchen. Light, bright and airy! Kitchen with upgraded white cabinets and stainless steel stove and microwave. Stunning real wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and central a/c throughout. Designer tile in the kitchen and dining room. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Manicured backyard with fruit trees and covered patio. Laundry located in garage with washer/dryer.



Submit on pets.



Please apply: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$500/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



