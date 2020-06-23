Amenities

242 S Date St E Available 04/03/20 Coming Soon: Single Level, 3 Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



Charming single story home in Anaheim! 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with the living room flowing perfectly into the dining room and kitchen. Light, bright and airy! Kitchen with upgraded white cabinets and stainless steel stove and microwave. Stunning real wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and central a/c throughout. Designer tile in the kitchen and dining room. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Manicured backyard with fruit trees and covered patio. Laundry located in garage with washer/dryer. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



Submit on pets.



Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or ?(714) 253-4257



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com



