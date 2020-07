Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful one of a kind, exclusive, fully remodeled Anaheim Hills home. Complete with an oversized bonus/game room above the garage, dreamy chef's kitchen and built in backyard bbq this home is perfect for entertaining. Very close to shopping, popular restaurants like Reunion, Canyon High School, Imperial Elementary and Hephatha Lutheran school. Home includes washer, dryer, fridge and monthly housecleaning service.