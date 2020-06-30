All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2229 E Vermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2229 E Vermont Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

2229 E Vermont Avenue

2229 East Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2229 East Vermont Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Light and bright with open floor plan. Separate Living room, and family room. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen. Formal dining area in living room. Kitchen includes tons of cabinets for storage and plenty of prep space. All 4 bedrooms are good sized. Large Master bedroom with attached master bath. Master bedroom includes a sliding glass door to the back yard and a large walk-in closet. Good sized grassy yard with large covered patio. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have any available units?
2229 E Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 2229 E Vermont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 E Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2229 E Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 E Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2229 E Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2229 E Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 E Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2229 E Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2229 E Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 E Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 E Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles