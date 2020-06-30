2229 E Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Light and bright with open floor plan. Separate Living room, and family room. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen. Formal dining area in living room. Kitchen includes tons of cabinets for storage and plenty of prep space. All 4 bedrooms are good sized. Large Master bedroom with attached master bath. Master bedroom includes a sliding glass door to the back yard and a large walk-in closet. Good sized grassy yard with large covered patio. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener.