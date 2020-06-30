All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

217 N Bel Air St

217 North Bel Air Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 North Bel Air Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, W/ Large Bonus Room, Attached 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Anaheim

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House TUESDAY MARCH 3rd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Fantastic Home Features include:
NEW PAINT Throughout the unit
Newly Refinished Wood Floors
Huge Bonus Room
Central AC and Heat
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Granite Counter tops
Kitchen Nook
Fireplace
Large Master with Master Bathroom
Has AC
Nice Backyard
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardening Service included
Conveniently Located

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,695 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
We accept all sources of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE3294394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 N Bel Air St have any available units?
217 N Bel Air St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 N Bel Air St have?
Some of 217 N Bel Air St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 N Bel Air St currently offering any rent specials?
217 N Bel Air St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 N Bel Air St pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 N Bel Air St is pet friendly.
Does 217 N Bel Air St offer parking?
Yes, 217 N Bel Air St offers parking.
Does 217 N Bel Air St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 N Bel Air St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 N Bel Air St have a pool?
No, 217 N Bel Air St does not have a pool.
Does 217 N Bel Air St have accessible units?
No, 217 N Bel Air St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 N Bel Air St have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 N Bel Air St does not have units with dishwashers.

