217 N Bel Air St

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, W/ Large Bonus Room, Attached 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Anaheim



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House TUESDAY MARCH 3rd!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



Fantastic Home Features include:

NEW PAINT Throughout the unit

Newly Refinished Wood Floors

Huge Bonus Room

Central AC and Heat

Kitchen with lots of cabinets

Granite Counter tops

Kitchen Nook

Fireplace

Large Master with Master Bathroom

Has AC

Nice Backyard

Attached 2 Car Garage

Washer / Dryer Hook Ups

Gardening Service included

Conveniently Located



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,695 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

We accept all sources of income.



Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



