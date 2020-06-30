217 N Bel Air St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, W/ Large Bonus Room, Attached 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Anaheim
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House TUESDAY MARCH 3rd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
Fantastic Home Features include:
NEW PAINT Throughout the unit
Newly Refinished Wood Floors
Huge Bonus Room
Central AC and Heat
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Granite Counter tops
Kitchen Nook
Fireplace
Large Master with Master Bathroom
Has AC
Nice Backyard
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardening Service included
Conveniently Located
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,695 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
We accept all sources of income.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
