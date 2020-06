Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very well kept home in a desirable area. Close to the packing house & Freeway. This beautiful House offer 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, Laundry room. Central air & heat. Newly remodeled Kitchen & New flooring. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. 2 car spaces. Behind the house are 2 studios that are rented separately.