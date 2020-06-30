2124 W. La Palma Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

SEE CONTACT INFO TO SCHED SHOWING **BEAUTIFULLY remodeled 4bed/2bath custom style home in ANAHEIM ! Must see the beauty from exterior to interior! Move in READY - PLEASE PLEASE EMAIL ME Stacey@LRSRM.com

for a property showing or virutal tour

If you email me directly, I will get back to you with a response and tiem set up.



Exclusive showings by agent only



This beautifully crafted home built in 1953 has been wonderfully redesigned and remodeled to a custom modern look for today!

Wonderful custom paint & trim throughout!

All new beautiful wood like flooring thoughout!

Custom designed and remodedled kitchen!

All new light fixtures & features including custom designed bathrooms completely remodeled.

4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, this home sits on a large & spacious lot pf 6300 sq ft.

2 car detached garage offers very spacious room for storage and parking. Hookups for washer/dryer in garage

Large beautiful patio area in back very spacious for many nights of entertaininment/BBQ/Backyard gatherings.



THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE

Available for long teerm lease rental

$2995 rent

$2995 sec dep

Pets upon approval/cert service animal verified ok

1 or 2 yr lease term preferred



This home is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management

LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS complies with all fair housing laws



Exclusive showings by agent only. Send EMAIL for a scheduled showing



To apply for this home

$42 application fee per person over 18

apply at

www.LRSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM



