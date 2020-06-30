2124 W. La Palma Ave.

Amenities
This beautifully crafted home built in 1953 has been wonderfully redesigned and remodeled to a custom modern look for today!
Wonderful custom paint & trim throughout!
All new beautiful wood like flooring thoughout!
Custom designed and remodedled kitchen!
All new light fixtures & features including custom designed bathrooms completely remodeled.
4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, this home sits on a large & spacious lot pf 6300 sq ft.
2 car detached garage offers very spacious room for storage and parking. Hookups for washer/dryer in garage
Large beautiful patio area in back very spacious for many nights of entertaininment/BBQ/Backyard gatherings.
Available for long teerm lease rental
$2995 rent
$2995 sec dep
Pets upon approval/cert service animal verified ok
1 or 2 yr lease term preferred
