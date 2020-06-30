All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2124 W. La Palma Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2124 W. La Palma Ave.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2124 W. La Palma Ave.

2124 West La Palma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2124 West La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SEE CONTACT INFO TO SCHED SHOWING **BEAUTIFULLY remodeled 4bed/2bath custom style home in ANAHEIM ! Must see the beauty from exterior to interior! Move in READY - PLEASE PLEASE EMAIL ME Stacey@LRSRM.com
for a property showing or virutal tour
If you email me directly, I will get back to you with a response and tiem set up.

Exclusive showings by agent only

This beautifully crafted home built in 1953 has been wonderfully redesigned and remodeled to a custom modern look for today!
Wonderful custom paint & trim throughout!
All new beautiful wood like flooring thoughout!
Custom designed and remodedled kitchen!
All new light fixtures & features including custom designed bathrooms completely remodeled.
4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, this home sits on a large & spacious lot pf 6300 sq ft.
2 car detached garage offers very spacious room for storage and parking. Hookups for washer/dryer in garage
Large beautiful patio area in back very spacious for many nights of entertaininment/BBQ/Backyard gatherings.

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE
Available for long teerm lease rental
$2995 rent
$2995 sec dep
Pets upon approval/cert service animal verified ok
1 or 2 yr lease term preferred

This home is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management
LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS complies with all fair housing laws

Exclusive showings by agent only. Send EMAIL for a scheduled showing

To apply for this home
$42 application fee per person over 18
apply at
www.LRSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM

(RLNE5617816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have any available units?
2124 W. La Palma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have?
Some of 2124 W. La Palma Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 W. La Palma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2124 W. La Palma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 W. La Palma Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. offers parking.
Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have a pool?
No, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 W. La Palma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 W. La Palma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles