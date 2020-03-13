2090 S June Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to Sherwood Village! A newly remodeled, spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath TownHome located in the heart of Downtown Anaheim. With the Anaheim Convention Center right around your back yard and DisneyLand only 1 Block away, you will fall in love with Anaheim's attractions & its gorgeous views from this 2 story home. This community has a beautiful pool/spa, clubhouse, 2 Car Garage, plenty of guest parking, and a private front patio where you can entertain your family & guests. The lower level has been remodeled with fresh paint & brand new flooring. This is a fantastic location, commuter friendly & near freeways!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1974



Deposits: $2,495.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.