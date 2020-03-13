All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:13 PM

2090 S June Pl

2090 South June Place · No Longer Available
Location

2090 South June Place, Anaheim, CA 92802
Convention Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to Sherwood Village! A newly remodeled, spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath TownHome located in the heart of Downtown Anaheim. With the Anaheim Convention Center right around your back yard and DisneyLand only 1 Block away, you will fall in love with Anaheim's attractions & its gorgeous views from this 2 story home. This community has a beautiful pool/spa, clubhouse, 2 Car Garage, plenty of guest parking, and a private front patio where you can entertain your family & guests. The lower level has been remodeled with fresh paint & brand new flooring. This is a fantastic location, commuter friendly & near freeways!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974

Deposits: $2,495.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 S June Pl have any available units?
2090 S June Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 S June Pl have?
Some of 2090 S June Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 S June Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2090 S June Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 S June Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 S June Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2090 S June Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2090 S June Pl offers parking.
Does 2090 S June Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 S June Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 S June Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2090 S June Pl has a pool.
Does 2090 S June Pl have accessible units?
No, 2090 S June Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 S June Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 S June Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

