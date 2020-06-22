All apartments in Anaheim
2055 S Margie Lane
2055 S Margie Lane

2055 South Margie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2055 South Margie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME FOR LEASE. THIS GORGEOUS HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR LEASE, GREAT LOCATION WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE POOL GREAT FOR THOSE FAMILY GATHERINGS IN THE SUMMER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 S Margie Lane have any available units?
2055 S Margie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 2055 S Margie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2055 S Margie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 S Margie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane offer parking?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2055 S Margie Lane has a pool.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 S Margie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 S Margie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
